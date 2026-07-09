Women-centric welfare schemes have ripple effects—Indian states should enhance their cash transfers

Third, on average, older beneficiaries saved more, while younger ones spent more. In Maharashtra, women aged 55-59 recorded the highest savings increase (91%) while those aged 45-54 showed the largest spending rise (47%). Odisha displayed a similar pattern—women aged 45-59 had the largest balance gain (46%) while those aged 21-29 had the highest spending increase (29%). Older women appear to be building precautionary medical savings, while the middle-aged use these funds for immediate household needs.