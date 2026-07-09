Women-centric welfare schemes have ripple effects—Indian states should enhance their cash transfers

Globally, decades of research have shown that income placed in the hands of women generates far larger household welfare gains than equivalent money given to men. India is testing this at an unprecedented scale. By 2025-26, more than 15 states had unconditional cash transfer schemes for women, costing roughly ₹1.7 trillion and reaching almost 120 million beneficiaries.
Yet, rigorous evidence on what these transfers achieve beyond political optics has been scarce. We examined the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra and Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to understand how such transfers affect household finances.
Both schemes were introduced in 2024. Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana provides ₹10,000 annually in two instalments to women aged 21-60 in households earning below ₹2.5 lakh per year. Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana offers ₹1,500 monthly to women aged 21-65 under similar income criteria.