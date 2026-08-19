Women suffer collateral damage from the political battles of men—when will public discourse mature?

In today’s politics, when opponents can’t win on substance, they fall back on an old, ugly strategy: weaponizing the women connected to their targets. This dynamic rests on a premise as old as patriarchy itself: a woman is not an autonomous figure in public life, but a point of vulnerability to be deployed against a man.
By turning female public figures into proxy targets, political operatives score cheap rhetorical points while stripping women of their agency, dignity and hard-earned professional individuality.