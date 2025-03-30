Opinion
DEI defence: How to promote diversity and prevent a backlash
Summary
- A shortage of quality jobs in India could stir DEI resentment, as seen in the West, but pre-emptive efforts could minimize a backlash. Here’s how to strengthen diversity initiatives and maximize their benefits.
Employment among working-age women in urban India has increased by around 10 percentage points over the past six years. Now approaching the 30% mark, it still remains relatively low compared to our peer countries and has considerable scope for improvement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more