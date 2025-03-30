DEI defence: How to promote diversity and prevent a backlash

India needs more skilled jobs to accommodate the entry of more educated women into the workforce, alongside men. However, artificial intelligence applications in different sectors are disrupting job markets worldwide. For example, jobs that were considered high-skill, such as software coding, are likely to disappear in large numbers. The jobs that will remain relatively safe for now are those involving relatively low-skill services where human interaction is valued, such as care work, personal services, housekeeping and restaurant employment. These jobs, however, do not require high levels of formal education.