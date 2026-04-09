From access to agency: Why India must get more ambitious with its goals for women’s empowerment

Dr Rajesh Shukla is Founder Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) Read more

at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur. He is an applied statistician and public policy researcher with more than three decades of experience in designing and implementing large-scale, nationally representative household surveys and statistical systems.<br><br>His work focuses on household income, consumption, savings, inequality, labour markets, financial inclusion, and the broader dynamics of India’s consumer economy. He has led over 35 pan-India primary and secondary data-based studies, including multi-stage stratified surveys and longitudinal research, and has played a significant role in strengthening India’s statistical evidence base.<br><br>Dr Shukla spent nearly two decades at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), where he held senior positions including Chief Statistician and led the Centre for Macro Consumer Research. He has contributed to several Government of India expert committees and working groups related to household income measurement, savings and investment estimation, and National Sample Survey methodologies.<br><br>He has authored more than 50 policy research reports, several books, and peer-reviewed papers, and has written extensively in leading financial dailies on issues of inequality, public finance, and economic policy. His work has also involved collaboration with international institutions such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Asian Development Bank, and leading global academic networks.<br><br>At PRICE, he leads the ICE360 surveys, one of India’s largest independent household datasets, designed to provide granular and high-quality evidence on how Indian households earn, spend, save, and live. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to methodological rigour, transparency, and the use of data to inform public policy and public discourse.

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