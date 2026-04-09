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From access to agency: Why India must get more ambitious with its goals for women’s empowerment

Rajesh Shukla
4 min read9 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets.
If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets. (istockphoto)
Summary

Women are joining India’s economy in greater numbers, but participation alone isn’t enough. Without real agency—control over work, income and opportunities—these gains are likely to remain shallow, limiting India’s economic potential.

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India’s development narrative increasingly places women at the centre of an economic transformation. As Parliament prepares to operationalize the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 elections, the focus on women’s participation in public life is intensifying.

India’s development narrative increasingly places women at the centre of an economic transformation. As Parliament prepares to operationalize the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 elections, the focus on women’s participation in public life is intensifying.

Over the past decade, policy efforts have expanded women’s access to bank accounts, jobs and entrepreneurship. On paper, the gains are significant. But a closer look reveals a more complicated story, one where inclusion has expanded but empowerment remains uneven.

Over the past decade, policy efforts have expanded women’s access to bank accounts, jobs and entrepreneurship. On paper, the gains are significant. But a closer look reveals a more complicated story, one where inclusion has expanded but empowerment remains uneven.

If India is serious about becoming a developed economy by 2047, it must move beyond counting how many women are included and start asking whether they actually have control over opportunities.

Also Read | Empowered women could help save India from water bankruptcy

Consider financial inclusion. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 79% of women in India now have a bank account that they themselves use, up from 53% a few years earlier. Government data also show that women hold over 55% of Jan Dhan accounts, with a large share concentrated in rural areas.

These are remarkable achievements. Yet, access does not automatically translate into autonomy.

Only about 54% of women report owning and using a mobile phone, and an even smaller proportion regularly access the internet via mobile devices. In practice, many women remain dependent on others to use financial services. A bank account without control is inclusion without empowerment.

A similar pattern is visible in the labour market. Female labour force participation has risen sharply in recent years. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), it increased from around 23% in 2017-18 to over 41% in 2023-24. This reversal of a long-term decline is significant. But the story does not end there. Much of this increase is concentrated in rural areas and informal work, including agriculture and self-employment.

These jobs often lack stability, social protection and opportunities for growth. Women are working more, but not necessarily in ways that enhance their economic security or independence. Notably, a significant share of women workers remain classified as self-employed or unpaid family workers, highlighting persistent informality.

Also Read | Reservation for women lawmakers could yield rich dividends for India

The deeper issue lies in the distinction between access and agency. Development is not only about providing resources, but about expanding people’s ability to use them meaningfully. In the same way, empowerment requires the capacity to make choices and act on them, rather than merely having access to opportunities.

One of the biggest barriers to this agency is unpaid care work. Data from India’s latest Time Use Survey show that women spend over 300 minutes a day on unpaid domestic work, while men spend far less time. Around 41% of women are engaged in caregiving activities, nearly double the proportion of men. Even among those employed, time spent on unpaid work remains disproportionately high.

This has profound economic consequences. Women’s entry into the workforce is layered on top of their existing responsibilities at home; this creates a ‘double burden.’ It limits the kind of jobs they can take, the hours they can work and their ability to pursue skills or scale businesses.

Yet, policy discussions rarely treat care as an economic issue. It is still seen as a private matter. This is a mistake. Investment in child- and elder-care is not welfare; it is a form of soft infrastructure that enables economic participation.

Also Read | Gender imperative: Equal opportunities for women can conjure economic magic

Another emerging constraint is the digital divide. While India has rapidly expanded digital infrastructure, women remain less connected. Estimates suggest that only about 37% of women use mobile internet services, compared to much higher rates among men. This gap is wider in rural areas, where affordability and connectivity constraints persist.

Entrepreneurship tells a similar story. Government data shows that over 30 million women-led enterprises are registered in India. This is often cited as evidence of growing empowerment. But most of these businesses are micro-enterprises, operating with limited capital and market access. Their contribution to employment and value addition remains constrained.

If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need more than entry points. They need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets. In short, they need a supportive ecosystem.

Also Read | Devina Mehra: What are men and women good at? The answer may surprise you

So, what should change?

First, policy must shift from access to capability. Financial inclusion needs to be complemented with financial literacy and digital skills. Without these, inclusion will remain superficial.

Second, the care economy must be brought to the centre of policy design. Public investment in childcare, flexible work arrangements and support systems can significantly expand women’s participation.

Third, improving the quality of employment must become a priority. This means creating jobs that are not only accessible to women, but also secure, well-paying and growth-oriented.

Fourth, digital inclusion must be treated as a gender issue. Ensuring that women have access to devices, connectivity and digital skills is essential for their participation in a modern economy.

Finally, policy must engage with social norms. Economic opportunities alone cannot overcome deeply embedded cultural constraints. Change requires sustained effort across education, media and communities.

Also Read | Resolve distortions: Gender gaps in labour markets spell slower economic growth

We have made undeniable progress in expanding opportunities for women. But the next stage of development will depend on whether these translate into real empowerment.

The difference between access and agency is the difference between participation and power. If India wants to fully realize its economic potential, it must ensure that women are not just included in the economy, but are able to shape it.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.

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Meet the Author

Rajesh Shukla

Dr Rajesh Shukla is Founder Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) Read more

at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur. He is an applied statistician and public policy researcher with more than three decades of experience in designing and implementing large-scale, nationally representative household surveys and statistical systems.<br><br>His work focuses on household income, consumption, savings, inequality, labour markets, financial inclusion, and the broader dynamics of India’s consumer economy. He has led over 35 pan-India primary and secondary data-based studies, including multi-stage stratified surveys and longitudinal research, and has played a significant role in strengthening India’s statistical evidence base.<br><br>Dr Shukla spent nearly two decades at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), where he held senior positions including Chief Statistician and led the Centre for Macro Consumer Research. He has contributed to several Government of India expert committees and working groups related to household income measurement, savings and investment estimation, and National Sample Survey methodologies.<br><br>He has authored more than 50 policy research reports, several books, and peer-reviewed papers, and has written extensively in leading financial dailies on issues of inequality, public finance, and economic policy. His work has also involved collaboration with international institutions such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Asian Development Bank, and leading global academic networks.<br><br>At PRICE, he leads the ICE360 surveys, one of India’s largest independent household datasets, designed to provide granular and high-quality evidence on how Indian households earn, spend, save, and live. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to methodological rigour, transparency, and the use of data to inform public policy and public discourse.

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HomeOpinionViewsFrom access to agency: Why India must get more ambitious with its goals for women’s empowerment

From access to agency: Why India must get more ambitious with its goals for women’s empowerment

Rajesh Shukla
4 min read9 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets.
If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets. (istockphoto)
Summary

Women are joining India’s economy in greater numbers, but participation alone isn’t enough. Without real agency—control over work, income and opportunities—these gains are likely to remain shallow, limiting India’s economic potential.

Gift this article

India’s development narrative increasingly places women at the centre of an economic transformation. As Parliament prepares to operationalize the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 elections, the focus on women’s participation in public life is intensifying.

India’s development narrative increasingly places women at the centre of an economic transformation. As Parliament prepares to operationalize the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 elections, the focus on women’s participation in public life is intensifying.

Over the past decade, policy efforts have expanded women’s access to bank accounts, jobs and entrepreneurship. On paper, the gains are significant. But a closer look reveals a more complicated story, one where inclusion has expanded but empowerment remains uneven.

Over the past decade, policy efforts have expanded women’s access to bank accounts, jobs and entrepreneurship. On paper, the gains are significant. But a closer look reveals a more complicated story, one where inclusion has expanded but empowerment remains uneven.

If India is serious about becoming a developed economy by 2047, it must move beyond counting how many women are included and start asking whether they actually have control over opportunities.

Also Read | Empowered women could help save India from water bankruptcy

Consider financial inclusion. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 79% of women in India now have a bank account that they themselves use, up from 53% a few years earlier. Government data also show that women hold over 55% of Jan Dhan accounts, with a large share concentrated in rural areas.

These are remarkable achievements. Yet, access does not automatically translate into autonomy.

Only about 54% of women report owning and using a mobile phone, and an even smaller proportion regularly access the internet via mobile devices. In practice, many women remain dependent on others to use financial services. A bank account without control is inclusion without empowerment.

A similar pattern is visible in the labour market. Female labour force participation has risen sharply in recent years. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), it increased from around 23% in 2017-18 to over 41% in 2023-24. This reversal of a long-term decline is significant. But the story does not end there. Much of this increase is concentrated in rural areas and informal work, including agriculture and self-employment.

These jobs often lack stability, social protection and opportunities for growth. Women are working more, but not necessarily in ways that enhance their economic security or independence. Notably, a significant share of women workers remain classified as self-employed or unpaid family workers, highlighting persistent informality.

Also Read | Reservation for women lawmakers could yield rich dividends for India

The deeper issue lies in the distinction between access and agency. Development is not only about providing resources, but about expanding people’s ability to use them meaningfully. In the same way, empowerment requires the capacity to make choices and act on them, rather than merely having access to opportunities.

One of the biggest barriers to this agency is unpaid care work. Data from India’s latest Time Use Survey show that women spend over 300 minutes a day on unpaid domestic work, while men spend far less time. Around 41% of women are engaged in caregiving activities, nearly double the proportion of men. Even among those employed, time spent on unpaid work remains disproportionately high.

This has profound economic consequences. Women’s entry into the workforce is layered on top of their existing responsibilities at home; this creates a ‘double burden.’ It limits the kind of jobs they can take, the hours they can work and their ability to pursue skills or scale businesses.

Yet, policy discussions rarely treat care as an economic issue. It is still seen as a private matter. This is a mistake. Investment in child- and elder-care is not welfare; it is a form of soft infrastructure that enables economic participation.

Also Read | Gender imperative: Equal opportunities for women can conjure economic magic

Another emerging constraint is the digital divide. While India has rapidly expanded digital infrastructure, women remain less connected. Estimates suggest that only about 37% of women use mobile internet services, compared to much higher rates among men. This gap is wider in rural areas, where affordability and connectivity constraints persist.

Entrepreneurship tells a similar story. Government data shows that over 30 million women-led enterprises are registered in India. This is often cited as evidence of growing empowerment. But most of these businesses are micro-enterprises, operating with limited capital and market access. Their contribution to employment and value addition remains constrained.

If women entrepreneurs are to thrive, they need more than entry points. They need access to credit, digital tools, supply chains and markets. In short, they need a supportive ecosystem.

Also Read | Devina Mehra: What are men and women good at? The answer may surprise you

So, what should change?

First, policy must shift from access to capability. Financial inclusion needs to be complemented with financial literacy and digital skills. Without these, inclusion will remain superficial.

Second, the care economy must be brought to the centre of policy design. Public investment in childcare, flexible work arrangements and support systems can significantly expand women’s participation.

Third, improving the quality of employment must become a priority. This means creating jobs that are not only accessible to women, but also secure, well-paying and growth-oriented.

Fourth, digital inclusion must be treated as a gender issue. Ensuring that women have access to devices, connectivity and digital skills is essential for their participation in a modern economy.

Finally, policy must engage with social norms. Economic opportunities alone cannot overcome deeply embedded cultural constraints. Change requires sustained effort across education, media and communities.

Also Read | Resolve distortions: Gender gaps in labour markets spell slower economic growth

We have made undeniable progress in expanding opportunities for women. But the next stage of development will depend on whether these translate into real empowerment.

The difference between access and agency is the difference between participation and power. If India wants to fully realize its economic potential, it must ensure that women are not just included in the economy, but are able to shape it.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rajesh Shukla

Dr Rajesh Shukla is Founder Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) Read more

at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur. He is an applied statistician and public policy researcher with more than three decades of experience in designing and implementing large-scale, nationally representative household surveys and statistical systems.<br><br>His work focuses on household income, consumption, savings, inequality, labour markets, financial inclusion, and the broader dynamics of India’s consumer economy. He has led over 35 pan-India primary and secondary data-based studies, including multi-stage stratified surveys and longitudinal research, and has played a significant role in strengthening India’s statistical evidence base.<br><br>Dr Shukla spent nearly two decades at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), where he held senior positions including Chief Statistician and led the Centre for Macro Consumer Research. He has contributed to several Government of India expert committees and working groups related to household income measurement, savings and investment estimation, and National Sample Survey methodologies.<br><br>He has authored more than 50 policy research reports, several books, and peer-reviewed papers, and has written extensively in leading financial dailies on issues of inequality, public finance, and economic policy. His work has also involved collaboration with international institutions such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Asian Development Bank, and leading global academic networks.<br><br>At PRICE, he leads the ICE360 surveys, one of India’s largest independent household datasets, designed to provide granular and high-quality evidence on how Indian households earn, spend, save, and live. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to methodological rigour, transparency, and the use of data to inform public policy and public discourse.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsFrom access to agency: Why India must get more ambitious with its goals for women’s empowerment
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