Women entrepreneurs could help enrich the world by $6 trillion
Summary
- Women entrepreneurs face funding discrimination and the world’s financial system must reform to remedy it. No country can grow healthier and more prosperous if half its people are left behind.
Every small business owner knows how difficult it can be to access affordable capital. But for many women in the Global South, it’s not just difficult, it’s often impossible. A few years ago in Senegal, I met a woman who decided to do something about that problem. In 2017, Thiaba Camara Sy left her consultancy job and co-founded WIC Capital, an investment fund for women entrepreneurs in West Africa. Since then, WIC Capital has raised more than $5 million and invested in eight businesses run by women who knocked on far too many closed doors before WIC saw their potential.