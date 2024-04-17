Women entrepreneurs could help enrich the world by $6 trillion

After all, while investment funds like WIC Capital can make a difference for a handful of startups, they can’t come close to making up the huge financing shortfall. For that, we need systemic change. Many financial systems simply weren’t built with small borrowers and women in mind. These are rife with bias from lenders who can legally discriminate against women in 96 countries. When a woman walks through the door with a good idea, a smart business plan and a dream to improve her future, lenders too often see only risk. And the women who do get loans often receive far smaller ones than men, even though evidence from M-Kopa, an asset-financier, shows that women are 10% less likely than men to default on their repayments.