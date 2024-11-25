Opinion
Women entrepreneurs need a tribe of their very own
Saumya Sindhwani , Sudipta Shaw 5 min read 25 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Women in business face enormous challenges in a male-dominated world but can mitigate these by forming female fellowships. These all-women clubs could provide space for mutual support and also serve as confidence boosters in fields like finance.
Globally, women are the ones who have been managing household finances. However, when it comes to business finances, women are significantly under-represented. Even so, studies also show that women outperform men in fund management and credit repayment, which would suggest financial acumen among them.
