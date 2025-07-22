It’s time for a holistic strategy to foster women’s entrepreneurship
Summary
India has seen a steady increase in businesses owned by women and policy initiatives have played a role. Yet, we have a long way to go. We must combine financial support with other forms of empowerment for more women to start enterprises of their own.
Over the past 25 years, the share of women-owned enterprises in the Indian economy has been steadily rising, a promising development amid the concerns surrounding low female labour force participation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story