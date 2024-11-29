Women in STEM: The times they are a-changing
Summary
- From the Manhattan Project to India’s space endeavours, women in science, technology, engineering and math have played crucial roles that went under-celebrated. But as women see more STEM role models, they’re storming what once seemed like a male bastion—for the benefit of all
Remember the Manhattan Project? That little undertaking that gave us the atomic bomb and changed the course of World War II? While Oppenheimer was busy getting the spotlight (and now a Christopher Nolan movie), hundreds of women scientists were quietly at work behind the scenes.