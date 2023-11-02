Women in the labour market: We'll make progress if we address India's ageing
In India, unlike the US studied by Claudia Goldin, it is unpaid care of the elderly more than care of the young that keeps women out of the labour force, and so relief on this front could spell change.
The Nobel economics prize to Claudia Goldin filled me with elation, and not just because she studied economics at Cornell University, where she was inspired as I was by the legendary Alfred Kahn.
