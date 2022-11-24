Why women are expected to pursue jobs – not careers

“I am recognized in my field, there is a sense of relief when it happens. But then the time taken to prove oneself is so consuming, that participating in chapters of medical associations or networking takes a backseat," said a Mumbai-based doctor who did not want to be named. The result is that while her male counterparts have elaborate networks to push their candidacy for jobs, invitations and other professional rewards, the Mumbai-based doctor must rely only on her resume to get attention. And sometimes, even the best in their field need positive word-of-mouth to get their candidacy through.