The Centre’s proposal to fast-track India’s implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) by speeding up nationwide delimitation has opened a Pandora’s box.
Women's reservation and Lok Sabha expansion: Balanced development could free us of a zero-sum game
SummaryThe Centre’s move to fast-track women’s reservation linked with delimitation has raked up a controversy and widened a north-south split. As neither is likely to be left satisfied by a carve-up of the electoral map, better balanced regional development may offer the best way out.
The Centre’s proposal to fast-track India’s implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) by speeding up nationwide delimitation has opened a Pandora’s box.
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