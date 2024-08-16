Opinion
India’s economic emergence will depend on how safe women feel
Summary
- The safety of women at work is a matter of justice as much as an absolute must in our quest for a more productive workforce and sustainable growth. Superficial responses won’t do. We need to transform our societal attitudes. Long haul or not, let’s get on with it.
Candlelight vigils, rallies and protests took place in cities across the country on Wednesday night as people came out against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more