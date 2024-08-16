Safety first: Creepy cities are energy drains for half of us
Summary
- Consider the inequity of it. What women employees deliver is often a fraction of their capabilities only because so much effort goes into staying alert. Ensuring safe workplaces is just the tip of a larger challenge.
In 2022, I was sent on an assignment to a city that did not have an airport and reaching via train was the most viable way. I was eligible to travel in AC first class and a looming deadline meant that I, solo traveller, ended up by paying little attention to my travel plan. It was a mistake that I will never repeat again.