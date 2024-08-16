Safety first: Creepy cities are energy drains for half of us

The A-game that women bring to the table at their jobs is often a fraction of what they are capable of. And that’s because alertness requires checking behind one’s shoulder, scanning a lift as one enters, ensuring that pepper spray is within reach, walking in pairs if washrooms are at some distance and the women staff at night are gone, checking if the basement car parks are well lit and no one is crouching on the passenger door side, watching oneself at an office party, walking with a slight hunch if one’s dress is a tag tight, keeping the hotel room door wide open when house cleaning or room service is called in… and more.