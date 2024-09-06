Women savers could help India accelerate bank deposit growth
Summary
- Women form a big segment of untapped savers who can serve as a significant source of regular funding for banks if apt saving products are designed to serve their needs. This would not only be good for women’s empowerment and equity, but also aid the Indian economy.
The widening gap between credit and deposit growth has become a significant concern across the financial industry. Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das underscored this issue as a potential risk to the structural liquidity of the country’s financial system.