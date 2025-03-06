Women-centric policies need to deliver progress that’s tangible and enduring

At the highest levels of corporate power, women remain the exception, not the norm; they hold just over 10% of the CEO roles in Fortune 500 companies. In India, the participation of women in the country’s workforce has long been one of the world’s lowest. Although the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that it rose from 23.3% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24, it remains below the global level.