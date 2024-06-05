Women-led philanthropy will improve the act of giving
Summary
- Women leading big-budget philanthropic missions has enlivened this field with a wave of new ideas. Expect more innovation to come.
Philanthropy has been practised by Indian companies for more than a century. Over the last few decades, some of it came to be led by women spouses of business leaders through corporate foundations, often with corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities playing a supportive role. But today, women in India and overseas are playing independent and impactful roles of leadership in philanthropy, bringing to their work distinctive styles and refreshingly innovative approaches.