Womenomics should take centre stage in today's digital age
Summary
- Even though internet access has been declared a basic human right, a wide digital gender gap exists. The full and equal participation of women in all economic spheres is a must for sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth.
Access to the internet is an essential human right," declared the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2016. Yet, globally, about 2.6 billion people remain deprived of it and 57% of them are women, with a global digital gender gap of 8%. Only 19% of women in least developed countries used such a facility in 2020, as against 86% in the developed world.