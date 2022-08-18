Women’s empowerment is about land ownership

We have little by way of reliable and up-to-date data on land control by gender. Released last year, the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey for 2020-21 reported a drop in the country’s women aged 15-49 saying they owned a house or land (either solely or jointly) to less than a quarter from over a third back in 2015-16. But not only does this survey club all forms of property and title rights together, its thin-slice sample and response variations put its statistical validity in doubt. Independent studies have thrown up even lower numbers. For a wide estimate, we must go back to the Census of 2011, which had dismal figures. About 98 million women were found to be engaged in agriculture and allied activities, with most working as labour rather than cultivators. Land-owners were a small subset of the latter, with less than 13% of Indian farmland under female ownership. This reflects a patriarchal scenario in which land-owning men migrate to cities, leaving their farms for womenfolk to work on. Note that almost a third of rural households are estimated to be headed by women. For them to exercise legal authority, however, the land they sow needs to be registered in their name. At the very least, it would help them obtain credit.