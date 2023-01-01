Women’s empowerment via cricket — Howzzat!

The labour force is the segment of the population that is willing to work for a wage, comprises workers and the unemployed, those who are looking for work but are unable to find it. The labour force participation rate is the proportion of the population aged 15 or more who are prepared to work. Sometimes, even the remunerative work done by women gets failed to be recognized as work. So, the actual labour force participation rate for women might be higher than the official count of 19%. But it would still be far lower than Solomon Island’s 83%, China’s 62% or Indonesia’s 54%.