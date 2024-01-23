Women's political empowerment will enhance governance and boost the economy

Despite Indian women’s better balanced share of the political franchise, various institutional and structural challenges stand in their way to the electoral battlefield. Apart from an ‘internalised patriarchy’ that restricts engagement in a full-fledged political career, political parties often fight shy of fielding a fair share of women as contestants. “A large section of women who do get party tickets have family political connections," said a study. In 2019, 41% of all women candidates and 30% of those who got elected were ‘dynasts.’ A growing need for money and muscle in the field also makes an electoral contest hard-going for women. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were only 719 women contestants, 9% of the total, and 78 won, making up under 14.4% of all seat winners, a proportion that is below the South Asian average of 18.9% (World Bank). As a 2023 UNDP report underscores, women’s political empowerment (WPE) leads to “responsive and transparent governance, reduces risks of civil war and political violence, and breaks down gender stereotypes." It has economic benefits too. A recent data-analysis over an extended time-span (from 1830) across 182 countries has assessed that “there have been clear differences in the annual GDP per capita growth rates between countries with low and high rate of WPE, and increased WPE also brings in technological change and innovation and [productivity] growth, particularly in non-Western nations, with the infusion of new and efficient ideas into economy." It recommends promoting WPE “more as an instrumental business case" (Dahlum, et al, 2022). A regional study in Europe and Central Asia (ECA) estimated that a “10%-point increase in women’s representation in parliament is likely to yield a 0.74%-point rise in GDP growth." Studies have also shown that women-led policies have positive implications for labour productivity, market participation, entrepreneurship and reduction in gender wage gaps. A meta analysis of a global data-set (2015-2019) said that increased WPE also contributes to the realization of Sustainable Development Goals. Nevertheless, evidence from developing countries has also demonstrated that a lack of financial resources and specific historical legacies, apart from an absence of party support, could hinder the effective participation of women in parliamentary activity (Prodip, 2021).