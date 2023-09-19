Women's Reservation Bill: A lesson for India Inc
Summary
- India today has one of the lowest figures for women’s labour force participation for any country outside the Islamic world
The government of India is going ahead with a long-pending proposal to reserve one-third of legislative seats for women. There is every reason for India Inc to draw inspiration from the move and take steps to raise the presence of women in the workforce at every level, from the board to the shop floor. The result would not just be good for society at large, even corporate results could improve: studies have shown diverse board rooms improve decision-making that determine bottom lines.