Women’s right to bodily autonomy: Japan needs to think again
Summary
- To have babies or not? Individual free choice must prevail even if a country’s policymakers are keen to raise its birth rate and reverse a population decline for the sake of its economy.
A 24-year Japanese model and four of her young compatriots, who want to undergo sterilization surgeries, recently filed a lawsuit at a Tokyo court to challenge Japan’s Maternal Protection Act of 1996, which deprives them of the opportunity to do so and thus violates their constitutional right to equality and self-determination.