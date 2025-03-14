“Colossal’s team made a number of genetic changes … that are already known to produce longer, thicker, wavier—or woollier—coats in mice," Tori Herridge, a senior lecturer at the University of Sheffield, said in an emailed comment. “A mammoth is much more than just an elephant in a fur coat. It isn’t yet known which sections of the genome are vital for achieving the characteristics needed to make an elephant fit for life in the Arctic Circle."