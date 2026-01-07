An amusing ritual happens in the word business at the end of every year. Some publishers and other cultural busybodies with too much time to kill (like myself) choose a ‘word of the year’ that is meant to capture something important in the zeitgeist, a word that distills the twist-and-shout gyrations of culture and society into a single expression, a time capsule (or soap bubble) of communication.
Word of the year for 2025: All sorts of picks have been made but here’s one that deserves the crown
SummaryAnyone who doesn’t know what ‘AI slop’ or ‘rage bait’ mean may be forgiven—and might have a point. As word-of-the-year selections chase fleeting internet slang instead of capturing the zeitgeist, we should ask what we’re missing. Let's name a global word of the year—and pick an Indian one too.
An amusing ritual happens in the word business at the end of every year. Some publishers and other cultural busybodies with too much time to kill (like myself) choose a ‘word of the year’ that is meant to capture something important in the zeitgeist, a word that distills the twist-and-shout gyrations of culture and society into a single expression, a time capsule (or soap bubble) of communication.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More