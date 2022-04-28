Work elasticity can stop burnouts among women

Hybrid work models, with workers attending office twice or thrice a week, have been a relief for women who found their autonomy cramped by domestic expectations. On the other hand, some others relished the space they got to do their best away from male-dominated places of work. The only way organizations can hope to reconcile diverse WFH experiences would be to adopt all-round flexibility and rejig operations to maximize individual choice. In the LinkedIn study, flexible work arrangements were cited by would-be job hoppers as their top priority. What’s clear from Deloitte’s report is that the voices of women must go into shaping every work policy. An IBM scan last year reported that while more companies were geared for gender equity, globally, it did not result in more women at workplaces. Office creches and mental health support could help fix that to some extent, but sensitivity to the need for a work-life balance is often the missing part. Broadly, it comes down to the freedom offered by employers. In this, a fuzzy factor could be the aggression of task assignment. WFH saw micro-managers as well as leaders in charge of work results; all else held constant, burnouts would’ve been less of a risk under bosses counting on diligence and self-motivation rather than command and control. To address gender inequity, enhance resilience and stop burnouts, we need elasticity.

