Work elasticity can stop burnouts among women

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A new survey found a scary level of burnout risk experienced by working women. Most had to juggle demanding jobs with a pandemic overload. Employers should offer full flexibility
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
That women were dealt a blow by pandemic workarounds is no secret. Now a study by advisory Deloitte has found that women across the world face high burnout risk. According to its 2022 Women @ Work Report, more than half of all women respondents to a survey said they would quit their present job in two years. The main reason cited was the sense of reaching a burnout. The word refers to exhaustion so severe that it leaves one’s job skills charred beyond recovery. Even if this is rare, rising worries among women on its account—poor pay and low motivation are other pain points—should be flagged for action. This is especially so in a country afflicted by a trend of women’s withdrawal from its workforce, as India is. Deloitte’s study, released this week, shows Indian women feeling slightly more burnt out and stressed than their global counterparts. It was a thin-slice sample, with only 46 of its 482 respondents based in India, but likely to represent vast numbers. It also echoes a recent LinkedIn survey that found 82% of Indian professionals had a job switch under consideration this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
That women were dealt a blow by pandemic workarounds is no secret. Now a study by advisory Deloitte has found that women across the world face high burnout risk. According to its 2022 Women @ Work Report, more than half of all women respondents to a survey said they would quit their present job in two years. The main reason cited was the sense of reaching a burnout. The word refers to exhaustion so severe that it leaves one’s job skills charred beyond recovery. Even if this is rare, rising worries among women on its account—poor pay and low motivation are other pain points—should be flagged for action. This is especially so in a country afflicted by a trend of women’s withdrawal from its workforce, as India is. Deloitte’s study, released this week, shows Indian women feeling slightly more burnt out and stressed than their global counterparts. It was a thin-slice sample, with only 46 of its 482 respondents based in India, but likely to represent vast numbers. It also echoes a recent LinkedIn survey that found 82% of Indian professionals had a job switch under consideration this year.
In its impact, covid has been a crisis of four Hs: health, hygiene, home and hearth. On all four, the unpaid burden of time and labour expended on extra care to be exercised fell excessively on women. Then there’s a toll to be counted for managing all that—in units of energy if not money—even as it grew harder to juggle work and household must-dos. For many working women, the latter included teaching children and caring for elders, two challenges with high levels of outcome uncertainty, given the constraints of remote lessons and a virus on the loose. Amid all this pressure, work-from-home (WFH) was designed by most offices as a lockdown response that assumed what was done in an office could be done online at home. Yet, for the most part, work routines did not adapt to altered living conditions. Spatial flexibility was rarely extended to temporal flexibility. Trapped by rigid schedules, many employees simply got exasperated, with overloaded women bearing the brunt of topsy-turvy times.
In its impact, covid has been a crisis of four Hs: health, hygiene, home and hearth. On all four, the unpaid burden of time and labour expended on extra care to be exercised fell excessively on women. Then there’s a toll to be counted for managing all that—in units of energy if not money—even as it grew harder to juggle work and household must-dos. For many working women, the latter included teaching children and caring for elders, two challenges with high levels of outcome uncertainty, given the constraints of remote lessons and a virus on the loose. Amid all this pressure, work-from-home (WFH) was designed by most offices as a lockdown response that assumed what was done in an office could be done online at home. Yet, for the most part, work routines did not adapt to altered living conditions. Spatial flexibility was rarely extended to temporal flexibility. Trapped by rigid schedules, many employees simply got exasperated, with overloaded women bearing the brunt of topsy-turvy times.
Hybrid work models, with workers attending office twice or thrice a week, have been a relief for women who found their autonomy cramped by domestic expectations. On the other hand, some others relished the space they got to do their best away from male-dominated places of work. The only way organizations can hope to reconcile diverse WFH experiences would be to adopt all-round flexibility and rejig operations to maximize individual choice. In the LinkedIn study, flexible work arrangements were cited by would-be job hoppers as their top priority. What’s clear from Deloitte’s report is that the voices of women must go into shaping every work policy. An IBM scan last year reported that while more companies were geared for gender equity, globally, it did not result in more women at workplaces. Office creches and mental health support could help fix that to some extent, but sensitivity to the need for a work-life balance is often the missing part. Broadly, it comes down to the freedom offered by employers. In this, a fuzzy factor could be the aggression of task assignment. WFH saw micro-managers as well as leaders in charge of work results; all else held constant, burnouts would’ve been less of a risk under bosses counting on diligence and self-motivation rather than command and control. To address gender inequity, enhance resilience and stop burnouts, we need elasticity.