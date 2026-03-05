For the first time in history, four generations are running on empty at the same time. Not because they lack discipline or because nobody has a planner anymore, but because modern life has become relatively unliveable in a very specific way. And yet the advice we keep handing out is almost laughably small: manage your time better, find your balance, figure it out.
Work, family, ambition, duty: Quit trying to balance priorities and reclaim your life by redefining success
SummaryThe four decades of a career can become increasingly taxing, with burnout looming. Yet the real exhaustion is the erosion of the personal self between work and family. Instead of chasing a balance, redefine success.
