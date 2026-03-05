Work, family, ambition, duty: Quit trying to balance priorities and reclaim your life by redefining success

For the first time in history, four generations are running on empty at the same time. Not because they lack discipline or because nobody has a planner anymore, but because modern life has become relatively unliveable in a very specific way. And yet the advice we keep handing out is almost laughably small: manage your time better, find your balance, figure it out.
But this is not a time-management problem. It is an identity problem. A structural collision between work, family, ambition, duty and the shrinking space left for the self. “I feel guilty even when I rest,” said a young professional in his early twenties, almost casually, “Like I’m cheating.” Nothing terrible had happened. No big failure. Just the creeping anxiety that slowing down equals falling behind.
That is what the twenties have become for many people. It is an age-span in which you are expected to build a career, shape your personality, forge a future and somehow stay calm through it all. Consider the odds. ‘Hustle culture’ has turned availability into virtue and social media has turned comparison into background noise. You are told you have flexibility, but the real rule is to always be reachable.
Then come the thirties, the decade where life stops pretending it is manageable. Work accelerates just as everything else arrives: marriage, children, mortgages, ageing parents, long-term financial pressure, the exhausting expectation that you should be thriving, fit, present and grateful. Burnout begins to seem normal.
A friend once described his evenings in his mid-thirties as “a relay race of guilt.” Guilty leaving office calls unfinished. Guilty missing bedtime stories. Guilty being physically at home but mentally elsewhere. The calendar fills, the mind splinters and the feeling of never fully showing up anywhere becomes strangely routine. The thirties now seem like a story of permanent overload dressed up as adulthood maturity.
In India, this overload has a familiar texture. The late-night WhatsApp from a senior. The expectation that you will join a work call even from a wedding, hospital corridor or family dinner. The casual praise for being “always on,” as if exhaustion is proof of commitment. Entire careers are built on this over-availability and entire personal lives shrink around it.
By the forties, many people reach the outward markers of success: seniority, credibility, financial comfort, a life that looks stable. And yet this is often when an inner compression begins. Work brings more responsibility and visibility, with less margin for error. At home, children need emotional presence, partners need attention, parents begin to need care. Health starts sending subtle warnings that the body has kept score.
The real crisis of the forties is the disappearance of reflection. Life becomes so saturated with obligation that you stop asking whether the balance you have struck suits who you are.
In the fifties, the question shifts again. This age-decade is less about performance and more about sustainability. There is deep expertise at work, but also a growing awareness of energy, relevance and runway. People are expected to be anchors of stability while adapting to relentless change. The central question is no longer, ‘How much can I do?’ but ‘How long can I keep doing this, and at what cost?’
Across these decades, one pattern holds. The personal-self becomes a casualty. We talk about work-life balance as if it is a neat equation between professional and family life. But the deeper tension is often between the professional self and the family self, with the personal self vanishing. Between the tugs of duty on one side and ambition on the other, people ration not just their time, but their identity.
In trying to be everything for everyone, they risk becoming partly absent everywhere.
What unites all of us is misaligned expectations. Organizations that reward over-availability rather than effectiveness. Cultures that glorify exhaustion as commitment. Definitions of success that remain externally visible while burnout is privately borne. And perhaps most critically, expectations we place on ourselves. A real balance does not come from efficiency, but from renegotiating priorities honestly, over and over, at every stage of life.
Professionally, leaders help who model boundaries rather than merely preaching them, organizations that reward clarity instead of chaos, and cultures that normalize limits and do not glorify burnout. Personally, it helps to pick peace over perpetual escalation, let go of generational comparisons and reset what ‘enough’ means before health or relationships force that lesson.
A meaningful life doesn’t call for a perfect balance. It involves trade-offs that are revisited often and adjusted earnestly. People across generations would arguably struggle less if they attain clarity.
Perhaps it is time to redefine success as a life where the personal self is allowed to exist, not only in service of others but also for itself. Because if you keep splitting yourself to meet every demand, one day you might just wake up fully accomplished and completely gone.
The authors are, respectively, a corporate advisor, and author of ‘Family and Dhanda’, X: @ssmumbai; and lead, private equity and M&A ,at Nishith Desai Associates.