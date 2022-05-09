Work from home is old but climate sensibilities are new

WFH is not novel. For centuries people have gotten up to make a daily commute or retreat into a room for work. Historically, the office was ‘an activity’ long before it was a ‘place’. There have been variously variegated work models, WFH included, which existed as early as in ancient Rome. It is documented that every Roman town had a ‘forum’, which was a large square surrounded by shops and government offices. From the Roman word ‘officium’, which means ‘bureau’, we get the word ‘office’. By the medieval times, work spaces came to be shaped by social and cultural norms. For instance, monks at the time worked in quiet spaces that were specially designed for activities such as copying and studying manuscripts. In Home: The Short History of an Idea, Witold Rybczynski argues that the 17th century was a turning point. Lawyers, civil servants and other new professionals began to work from specialized offices in Amsterdam, London and Paris. This led to a cultural distinction between the office and the home. Yet, WFH continued well into modern times. In the 19th century, financial businesses like Barings and those run by the Rothschilds would function from luxurious homes to make their clients feel comfortable. As the requirement of documentation gained importance, the concept of the modern office sprang up, with specifically designed places for work, meetings ,dealing with clients, etc.