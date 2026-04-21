The recent decision by Haryana to raise minimum wage baselines retrospectively by about 35% effective from 1 April sent ripples across north India. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP), labour protests broke out over the absence of a comparable hike, escalating into clashes with law enforcement in industrial zones like Noida.
Worker protests: How higher wages and the viability of industry can be the win-win India needs
SummaryThe labour protests seen in Uttar Pradesh demanding higher wages are an early indication of economic stress morphing into social tension. But policymakers are not without options. We need centre-state coordination and a close study of labour market dynamics
The recent decision by Haryana to raise minimum wage baselines retrospectively by about 35% effective from 1 April sent ripples across north India. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP), labour protests broke out over the absence of a comparable hike, escalating into clashes with law enforcement in industrial zones like Noida.
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