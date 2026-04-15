Violent worker protests in Noida near the national capital have been disruptive, no doubt. But it would be a mistake to see this eruption primarily through the prism of law and order.
Worker protests: Enforce India’s minimum wage policy for the sake of faster economic expansion
SummaryWorker unrest in Noida over pay scales may have been disruptive, but it should prompt reflection on what’s best for India’s economy, why a minimum wage policy matters and how it gets flouted by employers all too frequently for our collective good.
Violent worker protests in Noida near the national capital have been disruptive, no doubt. But it would be a mistake to see this eruption primarily through the prism of law and order.
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