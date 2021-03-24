Workers are moving off Indian farms but where are they going?

What is striking about Punjab and Haryana, where agriculture forms a larger share of their state economies than others, is that less than 20% of prime-age adults in rural areas reported working on farms in 2018-19. In fact, since 2004-05, Haryana and Punjab have witnessed the largest decline in the share of farm employment, along with Karnataka and Bihar. Lower reliance on agricultural employment in Punjab and Haryana reflect higher farm productivity and incomes, allowing women to exit paid farm work. However, a change of status quo in terms of assured demand and prices for food grains (which are already in excess supply) could alter this equilibrium.