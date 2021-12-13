Workers of the world are in need of a better deal in today’s times

The last four decades of globalization and technological innovation have been a boon for those with the skills, wealth and connections to take advantage of new markets and opportunities. But ordinary workers have had much less to cheer about. In advanced economies, earnings for those with less education often stagnated despite gains in overall labour productivity. Since 1979, for example, US production workers’ compensation has risen by less than a third of the rate of productivity growth. Labour-market insecurity and inequality rose, and many communities were left behind as factories closed and jobs migrated elsewhere.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}