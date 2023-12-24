Work-from-home has reduced people’s tendency to socialize
Summary
- Studies show that remote work has added to loneliness. Remote workers should work on spending more time with friends.
The end of one year and the start of another is always a good time to admit one’s mistakes. And I got something wrong about remote work. In 2020, when offices shuttered and many workers began working remotely, many sceptics decried the arrangement’s loneliness and isolation. I argued that this was short-sighted—because although remote workers might be alone much of the day, it’s perfectly possible (in normal, non-pandemic times) to have a social life outside of work.