Work-from-home has reduced people’s tendency to socialize

Friendships are a basic human need, along with sleep, food and exercise. When I interviewed Schulz earlier this year, he emphasized that for a lot of people, work can be a pretty good source of friends. That’s one reason retirees often report more feelings of loneliness. In-person work provides forced social interaction. That’s exactly why so many people prefer to work remotely; hard pass on the awkward office small talk! Even though many of us think we dread meaningless prattle, a number of studies have shown that short conversations with total strangers boost mood. A natter with colleagues improves collaboration. Remote workers miss out on those conversations.