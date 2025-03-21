Work-life balance: Do employees dream of Excel sheets?

Have you ever wished you could forget all about your workday as soon as it’s finished? Are your nights haunted by emails and endless meetings—even in your dreams? If so, Severance might be just the show for you. This fictional series follows employees who’ve undergone a procedure called ‘severance.’ As a result, their consciousness is split: they have no recollection of themselves or their personal lives within the workplace, nor any memory of the workday as soon as they exit their office.