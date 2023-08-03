Workplace safety is not negotiable at any level

In an advancing world of empowerment talk and increased awareness of personal rights, conversation around one topic has stayed largely hushed, restricted to admissions within close family at most: Sexual harassment at the workplace. Even if little is apparent amid cubicles and cafeterias, the murky truth thrives beneath a shroud of silence. A 2022 report by the International Labour Organization revealed that more than one in five people employed—almost 23%—had experienced violence and harassment at work globally, physical, psychological or sexual. Gears are shifting against it, albeit slowly. An analysis by Mint found that India’s top publicly traded companies saw a 70% surge in sexual harassment complaints in 2022-23, up from 451 the previous year. The count of reported cases in this sample of 23 large-cap firms is topped by big employers of office workers in large sectors like infotech and banking. Last fiscal year saw many employees return to work on hybrid models after the pandemic home shift. Online stalking—and worse—taking in-person forms of harassment may possibly explain the higher case-load. On the other hand, given the hush over it, the rise could be explained by enhanced reporting in response to clearer codes laid down and greater confidence in redressal. Either way, what’s undeniable is that the problem is all-pervasive and remains a menace at every level. Justice demands that it be stamped out. If doing this helps raise the participation of women in India’s workforce from dismal levels, that would be an economic bonus.

Across Indian work spaces, awareness of rights as well as grievance mechanisms has risen ever since the Supreme Court’s so-called Vishaka guidelines of 1997 kicked off change. By codifying what was appropriate and what wasn’t, those rules served as a basis for the law that succeeded it: the Sexual Harassment of Women in the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redress) Act of 2013, better known as the PoSH Act. Keeping staff well informed of this law is a task that the HR departments of well-run companies take seriously, often by using train-and-test modules. Today, office employees are clearer about the scope of PoSH and the various ways in which individuals may be harassed. It could be a pattern of remarks, behaviours and deeds only someone who is subject to it can decode, and, as #MeToo cases revealed, large power gaps worsen the trauma. Globally, speaking up and exposing predators became a movement that had an impact on India Inc too. It drew into office chatter the Vishaka panels that employers had put in place to examine cases, even as their gender ratio and need for autonomy arose as talking points. Since then, covid has pushed firms to address both the emotional and physical safety of their people. At big-firm levels, violations cannot be out of ignorance. That it still happens at the top is an indicator of how endemic the menace is.

While properly managed companies have a PoSH apparatus in place to assure everyone dignity, in the larger context of our entire working population, they are plainly exceptions. The count of formal and informal organizations in the country that do not have any safety nets in place to speak of are far more numerous. This law was not aimed only at ‘posh’ businesses, it was meant to protect everyone at every level of employment, no matter how modest or well-paid. A challenge it clearly is, but the cause needs to be taken up by every stakeholder. And yes, gender justice would boost GDP too.