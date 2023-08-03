Workplace safety is not negotiable at any level

Across Indian work spaces, awareness of rights as well as grievance mechanisms has risen ever since the Supreme Court’s so-called Vishaka guidelines of 1997 kicked off change. By codifying what was appropriate and what wasn’t, those rules served as a basis for the law that succeeded it: the Sexual Harassment of Women in the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redress) Act of 2013, better known as the PoSH Act. Keeping staff well informed of this law is a task that the HR departments of well-run companies take seriously, often by using train-and-test modules. Today, office employees are clearer about the scope of PoSH and the various ways in which individuals may be harassed. It could be a pattern of remarks, behaviours and deeds only someone who is subject to it can decode, and, as #MeToo cases revealed, large power gaps worsen the trauma. Globally, speaking up and exposing predators became a movement that had an impact on India Inc too. It drew into office chatter the Vishaka panels that employers had put in place to examine cases, even as their gender ratio and need for autonomy arose as talking points. Since then, covid has pushed firms to address both the emotional and physical safety of their people. At big-firm levels, violations cannot be out of ignorance. That it still happens at the top is an indicator of how endemic the menace is.