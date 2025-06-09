The poverty line has moved but have basic vulnerabilities in India eased?
World Bank data suggests dramatic progress against extreme poverty in India. But mass deprivation remains a major problem. Our battle against it mustn’t end so long as access disparities, relative poverty and regional inequalities persist.
According to recent World Bank data, extreme poverty in India fell sharply from 27.1% in 2011–12 to just 5.3% in 2022–23, suggesting that 269 million people have been lifted out of poverty. While this achievement is nominally and statistically significant, the finding prompts a deeper and more structural methodological question: Are we counting fewer people as ‘poor’ in India, or are we failing to capture the full spectrum of vulnerabilities that persist among people in relative poverty which discussions based on ‘poverty line’ measurement miss in scope and reality?