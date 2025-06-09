The poverty line has moved but have basic vulnerabilities in India eased?

States such as Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu consistently rank high in access to essential public services, with Goa leading overall and topping categories like basic amenities and healthcare. For example, 90% of households in Goa live in pucca houses, compared to 83.4% in Kerala and 87.9% in Tamil Nadu. Also, 91.9% of households in Goa have access to piped water supply within their dwelling or yard, while child immunization rates stand at 84.1% in Goa, 84.5% in Kerala and 85.7% in Tamil Nadu. In contrast, states such as Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh lag far behind.