The World Bank and IMF may have a point about regulatory gaps in India's financial sector
A World Bank-IMF report on India's financial sector reveals critical regulatory gaps. The limited power of regulators like RBI and a regulatory framework that’s often soft on public-sector firms in contrast with private players are significant concerns that have been flagged.
The quinquennial report cards on India’s financial sector have been issued and they present a disturbing picture. The World Bank’s Financial Sector Assessment and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Financial System Stability Assessment were released during October and February 2025, respectively. Both reports have pointed out critical, strategic gaps in the regulatory frameworks across the financial sector’s different segments, thereby raising multiple red flags.