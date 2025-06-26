Himanshu: The World Bank’s revision of its poverty estimates is befuddling
How much has poverty reduced? The World Bank’s methodology tweaks for its latest numbers don’t help. For India, it used consumption data that wasn’t comparable with the past and included state handouts in that count. We need another debate on deprivation.
On 5 June, the World Bank released an updated estimate of poverty for India, six weeks after the last on 26 April. However, unlike the April release, this one is accompanied by a detailed note on methodology for changes in the global poverty estimate (as well as for India).