Himanshu: The World Bank’s revision of its poverty estimates is befuddling

Similarly, its use of ICP 2021 also raises doubts over PPP estimates. The PPP exchange rate for household final consumption expenditure in India suggests that a PPP exchange rate of ₹20.15 to the dollar was taken for 2017 and just ₹19.47 per dollar for 2021. This drop is surprising, given that prices in India increased by roughly 20% during this period, faster than the 8% increase in the US. The implication in nominal rupee terms is that the World Bank international poverty line does not effectively increase much between 2017 and 2021, even though the line in dollar terms has been revised upwards.