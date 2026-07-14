The World Cup’s controversial tech-assisted referee decisions presage a rise in techno-cynicism

Fourteen minutes into the Fifa World Cup group-stage football match between Qatar and Switzerland, the referee awarded Switzerland a penalty kick. Two Swiss players looked marginally offside in the build-up, but the video assistant referee (VAR) quickly checked the footage and cleared them. Breel Embolo went on to score a goal, and that should have been that.
But it was not. For the first time that day, the 3D animation that had accompanied every offside decision in the tournament was not visible to TV audiences, and fans began to suspect something was afoot. Fifa said that its semi-automated offside system had suffered “a brief technical outage.”
When video evidence was produced 4 hours later, the lines had been drawn manually to justify the decision. This was just one in an avalanche of technical gaffes that have plagued the World Cup so far, from undetectable collisions with a spider cam to goals disallowed by VAR for incidents on the other end of the pitch.