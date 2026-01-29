The world’s first AI constitution—and why it should make the world sit up and take notice
Anthropic’s AI constitution for Claude is pathbreaking since these AI models are trained to internalize it and govern themselves. But should we leave such codebooks to private companies? This is a wake-up call for society. Citizens, states, courts and global institutions must weigh in.
For the first time in history, a constitution has been written not for a nation, but a machine. In January, Anthropic released what it calls an ‘AI Constitution’ for its Claude family of models. This is not an ethics manifesto, a safety white paper or a public relations exercise. It is an extensive, structured document of over 80 pages that directly governs how an artificial intelligence (AI) system is trained, how it reasons and how it behaves.