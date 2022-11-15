World population hits 8 billion: 3 reasons not to worry

The reason is that when social development progresses beyond a point, people stop seeing any point in having many children. Population growth is the total number of births minus the number of deaths. Advances in healthcare progressively depresses the death rate. You would think this is a recipe for rapid increase in the population, and so it has been in several parts of the world over 1850-2000. But, when social development becomes widespread, and women gain agency over their lives, the number of additional births falls. The total fertility rate (TFR) is the crucial variable in determining total births. TFR is the total number of children a woman can be expected to have over her lifetime. If a woman has two children over her lifetime, these two would replace one man and one woman, when they die, and keep the population stable. A higher TFR would expand the population. However, to take into account the likelihood of some children not surviving to adulthood, the TFR that would create a stable population is put slightly above 2, at 2.1.