Opinion
Trump’s shake-up of world trade: Much ado about nothing?
Manoj Pant 4 min read 19 Jan 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- The US President-elect’s past efforts achieved little success, while key changes since have made world trade less vulnerable. India may even make gains in service exports to the American market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as US president on 20 January, an issue uppermost on the minds of policymakers around the world is how to respond to his policies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less