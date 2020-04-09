Opinion | World trade fall mustn’t stoke export pessimism

By now, there is little disagreement left over the scale of the global economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. It is widely expected to be bigger than anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes. Some forecast a redux of America’s Great Depression of the 1930s, or worse. Commerce across the high seas has also got convulsed, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts that global trade could fall by 13-32% this year on account of disruptions and all the turmoil. At this point, we cannot even count on a quick recovery after this health emergency is past its peak. A trade revival may have to wait till 2022 or later. Indian exports have been in a slump for a large part of the past decade, and recent reports point to a rash of cancelled orders from abroad (except, notably, for drugs). This, however, should not mean that we slip into export pessimism. Instead, a crisis such as this could serve as an opportunity to sharpen our competitive edge that has got blunt over the years. This is best done through reforms, though a rupee on the decline vis-à-vis the US dollar should help too.

Global supply chains will surely suffer from now on. Yet, no country is an island unto itself, and nations will continue to exchange goods and services so long as it makes economic sense. Trade partners are usually better off producing what they’re best at, for all users, and buying from the rest what others turn out better—at lower cost and higher quality. Economies that participate in this game, as the historical record has shown, tend to grow faster. There is another good reason for export orientation. India needs foreign earnings, not just for oil imports and suchlike, but also for overall economic stability, given our reliance on foreign capital for growth. In tough times such as these, when we may need to borrow money from abroad to bridge a hugely enlarged fiscal deficit, ensuring a stream of future dollar earnings becomes even more crucial. As of now, the covid crisis is expected to take a heavy toll on our overall output. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, for example, estimates that India’s shutdown could potentially knock off about a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP) in its initial period, and the entire year’s growth would surely suffer too. To enable the issuance of dollar bonds and raise our chances of staging a less painful return to form, we need to get our export act together.

Export success goes by competitiveness, and for domestic businesses to achieve this, India would need to undertake several structural and policy changes. We could begin with reversing the tariff barriers that have been raised in recent years. These are protectionist and tend to keep our producers cloistered in a high-cost environment. Exposure to foreign competitors would force them to turn efficient and perform better. Duties on inputs, especially, need to come down. So do other taxes that hold companies back. Other steps to raise productivity will help, too. Good logistical backup is another big requirement. The rupee’s slump is a plus for exporters, since their output is cheaper in dollar terms, but we may need to pursue a policy that does not let our currency’s value get over-inflated by inflows of foreign “hot money" (when they return). The cost of capital in India needs to be low, too, and this would depend on how well the government manages its finances. India’s annual exports currently form less than 2% of the world’s. We should aim for 5%.